Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) is EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P.’s Largest Position

EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,808,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,697,977 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for 44.4% of EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of Devon Energy worth $211,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,111,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

