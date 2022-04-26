DEXTools Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $27.05 million and approximately $157,409.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00033171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00103911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,098,207 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

