Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $184.00 at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FANG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.58.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FANG opened at $125.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.