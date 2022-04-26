Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,219 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.