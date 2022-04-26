Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DDL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.52. 3,329,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,116. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, fresh produce, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

