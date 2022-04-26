DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

DNBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 203.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. DNB Markets lowered their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.80.

DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.9024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 7.35%. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

