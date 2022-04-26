Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $19.88 billion and approximately $6.58 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.33 or 0.00257568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

