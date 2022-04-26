Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.87

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
DPUKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.42) to GBX 410 ($5.23) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
