DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 533 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for about 2.0% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in CGI were worth $10,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 272.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.85. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.25 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.