DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 710 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Open Text comprises 1.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned about 0.07% of Open Text worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Open Text by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,287,000 after buying an additional 213,220 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,353,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,160,000 after purchasing an additional 592,761 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Open Text by 26.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,228,000 after purchasing an additional 845,896 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Open Text by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,173,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 1.9% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,701,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.45. 35,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

