DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Boosts Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.37.

GOLD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.62. 1,164,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,243,584. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

