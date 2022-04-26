DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 600 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $100,376,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.35. 185,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,134,776. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.66. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.73 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.