DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Newmont by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 175,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 88,409 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Newmont by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,796,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,546,000 after purchasing an additional 151,497 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,274,730. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.73. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

