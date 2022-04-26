DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.2% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 67,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,923. The company has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.26. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

