DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Raises Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. BCE makes up 2.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in BCE were worth $13,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,776 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BCE by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,284,000 after purchasing an additional 918,122 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,241,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,504,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $333,780,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.68. 68,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,550. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $59.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

