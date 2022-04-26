DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 1,000 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,506,000 after purchasing an additional 213,547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,684 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,497,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,089 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,298,000 after purchasing an additional 122,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,794,000 after purchasing an additional 344,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,610. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

