Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $565.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of DBX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.99. 107,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,872. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,118. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

