Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,371 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.19% of Dropbox worth $13,626,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,116,118 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,872. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. The business had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

