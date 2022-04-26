DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and $462,795.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $5.11 or 0.00012686 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00043996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.24 or 0.07389877 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars.

