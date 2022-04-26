E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $872.00

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$872.00 and last traded at C$872.00, with a volume of 714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$882.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$902.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$908.61.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported C$68.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

About E-L Financial (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.