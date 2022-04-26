Ecovyst (ECVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ecovyst to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Ecovyst has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ecovyst to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

NYSE:ECVT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. 1,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecovyst by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,246,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,485,000 after buying an additional 401,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 465.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.