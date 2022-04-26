Edgeware Tops One Day Trading Volume of $307,223.00 (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $23.54 million and $307,223.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,814,381,284 coins and its circulating supply is 6,158,923,477 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

