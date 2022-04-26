Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 644.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.52.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,520.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

