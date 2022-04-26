Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.76 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.610-$0.690 EPS.

Shares of EW stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.27. 3,478,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,728. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.52.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

