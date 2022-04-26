Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

