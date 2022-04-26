Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $663,331.88 and approximately $34,028.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

