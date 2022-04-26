Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.63.

NASDAQ EA opened at $128.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.03. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total value of $403,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,678. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

