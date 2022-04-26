Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 267.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMBK stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.12. Embark Technology has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Analysts anticipate that Embark Technology will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,291,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,574,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $16,265,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $8,680,000.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

