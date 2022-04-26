Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Shares Gap Up to $5.44

Shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.89. Embark Technology shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 5,464 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMBK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.12.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts predict that Embark Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,360,000.

Embark Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

