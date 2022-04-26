Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,143 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,021,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.12.

Shares of ERJ opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

