Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.27. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 52,020 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $173,675. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,061,000 after acquiring an additional 474,213 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,618,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,617,000 after buying an additional 1,398,838 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,849,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Energy Fuels by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 68,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 40,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

