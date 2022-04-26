Energy Web Token (EWT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.12 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.86 or 0.00012582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $146.16 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00044118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.13 or 0.07357631 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00046010 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using US dollars.

