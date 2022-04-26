Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) versus Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Head to Head Comparison

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Enerplus has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enerplus and Sundance Energy Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $963.90 million 3.04 $234.44 million $0.74 16.34 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 16.32% 53.28% 14.21% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Enerplus and Sundance Energy Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 1 7 0 2.88 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerplus presently has a consensus price target of $19.69, indicating a potential upside of 62.84%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enerplus beats Sundance Energy Australia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 8.2 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 20.7 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 299.3 MMbbls of tight oil; 56.2 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 19.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,367.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Sundance Energy Australia (Get Rating)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

