Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.86 million.Entegris also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.02-$1.07 EPS.

ENTG stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,406. Entegris has a 12-month low of $101.16 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.11.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,260,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Entegris by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Entegris by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entegris by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,159,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Entegris by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

