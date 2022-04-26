EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.64.

EQT stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that EQT will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 566,202 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in EQT by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in EQT by 14.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EQT by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

