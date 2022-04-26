ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $63.22

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.22 and last traded at $63.22, with a volume of 369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESE. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,056,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,046,000 after purchasing an additional 565,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 419,590 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,626,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3,066.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 205,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

