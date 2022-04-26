Ethereum Gold Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (ETG) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $136,574.40 and approximately $52.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 26.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00032321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00101698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

