Evercore ISI Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $400.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAM. Cowen lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $603.69.

Boston Beer stock opened at $358.25 on Friday. Boston Beer has a one year low of $325.53 and a one year high of $1,273.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

