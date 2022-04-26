Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives $317.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $317.50.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,483,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,887 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 238,979 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,557,000 after acquiring an additional 159,814 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,475 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RE traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.51. 222,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.54.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 32.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

