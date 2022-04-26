EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives $42.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

EVTC traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. 18,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,573. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In other news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,318. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

