Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,910,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of AQUA stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $42.12. 18,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,140. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.82. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,568. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.