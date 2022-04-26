ExclusiveCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $246,434.33 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $246,434.33 and $540.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003696 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000626 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

