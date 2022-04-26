Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.11. 1,022,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,606,258. The company has a market cap of $356.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

