Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.3% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 211,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,750,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,473,000 after acquiring an additional 68,254 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 115,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 59,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.30. 962,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,606,258. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

