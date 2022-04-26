Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.65.

NYSE:XOM opened at $82.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $348.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

