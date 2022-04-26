EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.72 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in EZCORP by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EZPW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. 252,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,538. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $391.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

