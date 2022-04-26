Fagan Associates Inc. Has $261,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,782,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $393.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $372.13 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.