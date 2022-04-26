Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives $7,092.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7,092.25.

FERG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($191.18) to £140 ($178.43) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FERG traded down $3.76 on Thursday, hitting $128.10. 15,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.42. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $183.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

About Ferguson (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.