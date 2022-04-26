Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

GSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 718.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,063 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $20,694,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in Ferroglobe by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,696,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 774.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,974,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 1,748,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 40,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.49.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $569.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

