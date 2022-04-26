Financial Avengers Inc. Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for 5.8% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.